New Zealand's cricket board will continue to support Jesse Ryder during his rehabilitation from personal issues after the burly batsman ruled himself out of playing against England in the upcoming series.

Ryder, who stood down from national duties last year after breaking a self-imposed alcohol ban, had been in solid form for Wellington in New Zealand's domestic competitions but has opted to continue his exile.

New Zealand host England in three Twenty20 matches next month, before three one-day internationals and three tests through March, but Ryder will instead put himself up for auction for the Indian Premier League, which starts in April.

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and team manager Mike Sandle met with the 28-year-old on Tuesday and it was "agreed" he would continue with his personal plan, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"New Zealand Cricket wants to continue to support Jesse and we are happy with the positive progress he has made to date," Sandle said in the statement.

"Today's meeting was part of ongoing communication with Jesse and we will continue to keep in touch with him and offer support and assistance."

Ryder, an explosive opening batsman who has struggled with alcohol and weight problems, wanted to play a full season of domestic cricket before contemplating a return to the national team, his manager told local media this week.

New Zealand head into the home series against England a lowly eighth in test rankings after being trounced 2-0 in their two-match series away to South Africa.

