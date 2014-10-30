New Zealand's Jesse Ryder watches his shot during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match against South Africa in Dhaka March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

WELLINGTON Aggressive top-order batsman Jesse Ryder has been thrown a World Cup lifeline by being named in a New Zealand 'A' team for one-day matches in the United Arab Emirates next month.

The 30-year-old Ryder has been kept out of the national side after he broke team protocols by drinking the night before a test against India in February, the latest in a long line of off-field disciplinary issues for the burly left hander.

He had a successful limited overs county season in England earlier this year and local media had reported possible rapprochement talks between coach Mike Hesson and Ryder.

New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum said last week Ryder needed to show form on the field and a willingness to play by the team's rules off it before being considered for the top team again, which chairman of selectors Bruce Edgar reiterated on Friday.

"I'd remind people that, at this point, Jesse has been selected for NZ 'A', nothing more; nothing less," Edgar said in a statement.

"It's an important step for Jesse but it is only a first step and we're anxious not to get ahead of ourselves.

"Like everyone else in the squad, his future prospects will depend on his performance, on and off the field, in Dubai."

FRINGE PLAYERS

Ryder's inclusion in the squad, however, indicated Hesson is concerned at the make-up of his top order ahead of the World Cup with regular opener Martin Guptill struggling against the pace of South Africa's bowlers in a one-day series last week.

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham was promoted to open with Guptill in what was seen as a trial of his temperament at the top of the order and he displayed some positive indicators but also struggled against the Proteas.

Edgar said the 'A' tour was the opportunity for several fringe World Cup players to press their claims for the final squad.

"The squad for CWC 2015 is named on 8 January, so we want to ensure every player in contention is given a chance on the international stage," Edgar added.

"We need to know we've left no questions unanswered."

The New Zealand 'A' team will play World Cup teams Ireland, the UAE and Afghanistan in four one-day matches in Dubai that will dovetail with the limited overs series the top side is playing against Pakistan in the Middle East.

New Zealand face Pakistan in three tests, two Twenty20 internationals and five one-day matches on their Nov. 3-Dec. 20 tour with matches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The World Cup runs from Feb. 14-March 29 in New Zealand and Australia.

