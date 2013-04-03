April 3 New Zealand cricketer Jesse Ryder has been released from a Christchurch hospital and returned to his home in Wellington after spending almost a week recovering from serious head injuries, local media reported on Wednesday.

Ryder, 28, was taken to hospital early last Thursday after two altercations outside a bar and fast food restaurant in Merivale, a suburb of Christchurch.

Two men have been charged with assault and are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

"He was thrilled to be back home, he just couldn't wait. It's been a hard week so he just wanted to get home," the New Zealand Herald quoted Ryder's manager Aaron Klee as saying.

"He's been doing well over the last couple of days so just needed to complete all the testing they wanted to do in hospital and then they were happy to let him go home.

"He's still very tired and still struggling energy-wise with the effects of the concussion, but he's obviously well enough to be discharged from hospital and travel home, it's great."

Ryder, one of New Zealand's most gifted batsmen, has been in a self-imposed exile from international cricket after a series of alcohol-related incidents. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John Mehaffey)