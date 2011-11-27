Nov 27 New Zealand batsman Jesse Ryder
gave himself some valuable batting practice ahead of Thursday's
first test against Australia with a blistering 175 on Sunday,
but walked off Allan Border Field in Brisbane slightly
disappointed.
The burly left-hander was initially disappointed he had
missed out on a double century against Australia A, but then
suffered another disappointment when he found out he had also
tied the world record for most sixes in an innings.
Ryder blasted 16 sixes, and 11 boundaries, in his 137-ball
knock as New Zealand scored 467 for six in their second innings,
a lead of 495, when the match was declared a draw.
When asked whether he knew he had tied the record held by
former Australia international Andrew Symonds and England's
Graham Napier for sixes in a first class innings, Ryder said he
"didn't have a clue".
"The boys were saying it's pretty close to a world record so
it's pretty disappointing to not break it," he told reporters.
"(But) you get that close to a milestone like that, you
don't get many chances (to make a double century), and it's
quite disappointing.
"But I'm pretty happy with the way I went today. I got a few
out of the middle and scored a few runs so I'm pretty happy with
where I'm at."
Ryder was helped in his assault on the small ground by
Australia A restricting the work of their trio of pace bowlers,
Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson and Ben Cutting, all of whom
have been called into an injury-depleted Australia first test
team.
"It got to the stage where they did give most of their
players (a bowl) to rest their quicks," Ryder said of a bowling
attack that included opening batsmen David Warner and Ed Cowan,
who was smashed for 28 runs in one over by Ryder.
Australia's selectors last Friday ruled out five players,
including bowlers Ryan Harris, Mitchell Johnson and Pat Cummins,
from selection for the first test to allow them to recover from
injuries.
Ryder said New Zealand were confident heading into the
match.
"We had a good hit out and got what we needed out of it," he
said. "Heading into the first test I think everyone's confidence
is pretty high."
