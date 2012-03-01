By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, March 2 New Zealand batsman
Jesse Ryder has retained his New Zealand Cricket contract
despite his latest off-field indiscretions which have led to a
one-match international ban.
Ryder and bowling all-rounder Doug Bracewell were both
suspended for the final one-day match against South Africa in
Auckland on Saturday after they breached team protocols by
drinking while recovering from injury following their loss in
the second one-day match in Napier.
On Friday, team manager Mike Sandle said Ryder, 27, who had
been on a final warning after a series of alcohol-related
incidents, had breached an internal team protocol but not the
players' code of conduct.
"We are really disappointed as a team that they were out
there drinking alcohol and compromising their position and their
preparation for the next game," Sandle told reporters in
Auckland.
"It was internal team protocols that were breached and not a
code of conduct (breach) and it has been dealt with in that
manner.
"The previous breaches were code of conduct issues and this
is simply a team-enforced drinking protocol."
Sandle said Ryder, Bracewell and leg-spinner Tarun Nethula
had been in the bar for a "few hours" but the incident "had not
been an all nighter".
He said Ryder would not be considered for the first test
against South Africa in Dunedin, although that was because of
form issues and would be discussed when the test squad was named
later on Friday.
ALCOHOL ISSUES
A vastly talented batsman, with soft hands, a sure eye and
bludgeoning power, Ryder has struggled with alcohol issues off
the field throughout his career.
In 2008 he needed surgery on his hand after he punched
through a glass pane in a toilet door in a Christchurch bar
while he was dropped for a match in 2009 after turning up to
training hungover and in 2010 he was reprimanded after an
incident in a hotel, again in Christchurch.
After the 2010 incident, then New Zealand Cricket chief
exeuctive Justin Vaughan said Ryder was on his final warning.
Ryder was brought back into the New Zealand side for the
final match of their Twenty20 series against South Africa
following his recovery from a torn calf muscle and strong form
for Wellington in domestic cricket.
He had been on a self-imposed alcohol ban and a diet and had
lost weight since rejoining the national team.
Sandle said Ryder, who had apologised to the team, would now
need to make a decision on where he wanted to go with his
career.
"That's over to Jesse. He realises that if he is a New
Zealand representative there are certain obligations that come
with that and he has let himself down and let the team down.
"He is a grown man and if he makes decisions with alcohol
that compromise his postion then that is something he has to
live with.
"He really needs to learn from this himself and move on. He
is the only one who can make these decisions."
