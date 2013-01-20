CAPE TOWN Jan 20 Left-handed batsman David Miller has been named in the South African one-day squad for the second and third games of their series against New Zealand following the suspension of captain AB de Villiers.

De Villiers was suspended for two games by ICC match referee David Boon for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first match which New Zealand won by one wicket.

Miller, 23, has won 16 one-day caps since making his debut in 2010.

Twenty20 captain Faf du Plessis will captain the team after vice-captain Hashim Amla asked not to be considered for the captaincy in order to concentrate on his batting. (Editing by John Mehaffey)