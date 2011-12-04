Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the first test between Australia and New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.
New Zealand first innings 295 (D. Vettori 96, D. Brownlie 77 not out; N. Lyon 4-69)
Australia first innings 427 (M. Clarke 139, R. Ponting 78, B.Haddin 80)
New Zealand second innings (overnight 10-1)
M. Guptill c Khawaja b Pattinson 12
B. McCullum c Ponting b Pattinson 1
D. Bracewell c Haddin b Pattinson 2
K. Williamson c Ponting b Pattinson 0
R. Taylor c Haddin b Pattinson 0
J. Ryder c Hussey b Lyon 36
D. Brownlie not out 40
D. Vettori c Clarke b Hussey 17
Extras (lb-9, nb-3, w-1) 13
Total (for seven wickets, 39.4 overs) 121
Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-17 3-17 4-17 5-28 6-69 7-121
Still to bat: R. Young, T. Southee, C. Martin.
Bowling (to date): Pattinson 11-5-27-5 (nb-1), Siddle 11-2-30-0 (nb-2), Starc 6-0-33-0 (w-1), Lyon 7-0-10-1, Hussey 3.4-1-7-1, Warner 1-0-5-0.
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)