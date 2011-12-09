Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second test between Australia and New Zealand at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday.
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first
New Zealand first innings
B. McCullum c Haddin b Pattinson 16
M. Guptill c Haddin b Siddle 3
J. Ryder lbw b Pattinson 0
R. Taylor lbw b Siddle 6
K. Williamson c Haddin b Starc 19
D. Brownlie not out 20
R. Young b Pattinson 0
D. Bracewell not out 5
Extras (lb-8, nb-5, w-1) 14
Total (for six wickets, 24 overs) 83
Fall of wicket: 1-10 2-11 3-25 4-56 5-60 6-60
Still to bat: T. Boult, T. Southee, C. Martin.
Bowling (to date): Pattinson 10-2-39-3 (nb-5, w-1), Siddle 6-1-12-2, Starc 7-2-20-1, N Lyon 1-0-4-0
Australia: P. Hughes, D. Warner, U. Khawaja, R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, J. Pattinson, M. Starc, N. Lyon.
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)