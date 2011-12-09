Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second test between Australia and New Zealand at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday.
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first
New Zealand first innings
B. McCullum c Haddin b Pattinson 16
M. Guptill c Haddin b Siddle 3
J. Ryder lbw b Pattinson 0
R. Taylor lbw b Siddle 6
K. Williamson c Haddin b Starc 19
D. Brownlie b Pattinson 56
R. Young b Pattinson 0
D. Bracewell c Clarke b Siddle 12
T. Southee b Starc 18
T. Boult not out 0
C. Martin b Pattinson 0
Extras (lb-12, nb-5, w-1, 2-b) 20
Total (all out, 45.5 overs) 150
Fall of wicket: 1-10 2-11 3-25 4-56 5-60 6-60 7-105 8-146 9-150
Bowling (to date): Pattinson 13.5-3-51-5 (nb-5, w-1), Siddle 13-3-42-3, Starc 11-4-30-2, N Lyon 8-4-13-0
Australia: P. Hughes, D. Warner, U. Khawaja, R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, J. Pattinson, M. Starc, N. Lyon.
