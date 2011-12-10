Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second test between Australia and New Zealand at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday.
New Zealand first innings 150 (D. Brownlie 56; J Pattinson 5-51)
Australia first innings (overnight 12-1)
D. Warner c Taylor b Martin 15
P. Hughes c Guptill b Martin 4
U. Khawaja c Young b Martin 7
R. Ponting lbw b Southee 5
M. Clarke b Bracewell 22
M. Hussey c Young b Boult 8
B. Haddin c McCullum b Bracewell 5
P. Siddle c Guptill b Bracewell 36
J. Pattinson c Williamson b Boult 17
M. Starc lbw b Boult 4
N. Lyon not out 1
Extras (lb-8, nb-3, b-1) 12
Total (all out, 51 overs) 136
Fall of wicket: 1-7 2-24 3-31 4-35 5-58 6-69 7-75 8-131 9-131
Bowling: Martin 16-1-46-3 (nb-1), Boult 13-4-29-3, Southee 12-2-32-1, Bracewell 10-3-20-3 (nb-2)
New Zealand second innings
M. Guptill not out 12
B. McCullum not out 9
Extras (lb-4, w-4) 8
Total (without loss, 10 overs) 29
Still to bat: J. Ryder, R. Taylor, K. Williamson, D. Brownlie, R. Young, D. Bracewell, T. Southee, T. Boult, C. Martin.
Bowling: Pattinson 3-2-4-0 (w-1), Siddle 5-2-10-0, Starc 2-0-11-0 (w-1)
Australia lead the two-test series 1-0.
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)