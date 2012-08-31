Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second and final test between India and New Zealand in Bangalore on Friday.
New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat.
New Zealand first innings
M. Guptill c Gambhir b Ojha 53
B. McCullum lbw b Zaheer 0
K. Williamson lbw b Ojha 17
R. Taylor not out 27
D. Flynn not out 7
Extras (lb-4) 4
Total (three wickets; 29 overs) 108
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-63 3-89
To bat: J. Franklin, K. van Wyk, D. Bracewell, J. Patel, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling: Ojha 10-3-24-2, Zaheer 10-1-33-1, Yadav 6-0-33-0, Ashwin 3-0-14-0
