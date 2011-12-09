Dec 9 Scoreboard at close of play on the opening day of the second test between Australia and New Zealand at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday. Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first New Zealand first innings B. McCullum c Haddin b Pattinson 16 M. Guptill c Haddin b Siddle 3 J. Ryder lbw b Pattinson 0 R. Taylor lbw b Siddle 6 K. Williamson c Haddin b Starc 19 D. Brownlie b Pattinson 56 R. Young b Pattinson 0 D. Bracewell c Clarke b Siddle 12 T. Southee b Starc 18 T. Boult not out 0 C. Martin b Pattinson 0 Extras (lb-12, nb-5, w-1, 2-b) 20 Total (all out, 45.5 overs) 150 Fall of wicket: 1-10 2-11 3-25 4-56 5-60 6-60 7-105 8-146 9-150 Bowling: Pattinson 13.5-3-51-5 (nb-5, w-1), Siddle 13-3-42-3, Starc 11-4-30-2, N Lyon 8-4-13-0 - - - - Australia D. Warner not out 7 P. Hughes c Guptill b Martin 4 U. Khawaja not out 1 Extras 0 Total (for one wicket, 4.2 overs) 12 Fall of wicket: 1-7 Bowling: Martin 2.2-0-12-1, Boult 2-2-0-0 Still to bat: R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, J. Pattinson, M. Starc, N. Lyon. Australia lead the two-test series 1-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)) Please click on for more cricket stories