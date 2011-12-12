Dec 12 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat Australia by seven runs on the fourth day of the second test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday. New Zealand 150 (D. Brownlie 56; J Pattinson 5-51) and 226 (R. Taylor 56) Australia first innings 136 Australia second innings (overnight 72-0) P. Hughes c Guptill b Martin 20 D. Warner not out 123 U. Khawaja c Taylor b Boult 23 R. Ponting c Southee b Bracewell 16 M. Clarke c Taylor b Bracewell 0 M. Hussey lbw b Bracewell 0 B. Haddin c Taylor b Southee 15 P. Siddle c Ryder b Southee 2 J. Pattinson c Guptill b Bracewell 4 M. Starc b Bracewell 0 N. Lyon b Bracewell 9 Extras (lb-18, b-3) 21 Total (all out, 63.4 overs) 233 Fall of wicket: 1-72 2-122 3-159 4-159 5-159 6-192 7-194 8-199 9-199 Bowling: Martin 16-4-44-1, Boult 12-1-51-1, Southee 19-3-77-2, Bracewell 16.4-4-40-6 Two-test series drawn 1-1 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))