July 1 Scoreboard from the second Twenty20 international between West Indies and New Zealand in Florida on Sunday.

West Indies won the toss and chose to bat.

West Indies innings D.Smith c & b Bracewell 13 C.Gayle b McCullum 53 J.Charles c Southee b Nicol 36 L.Simmons c Southee b McCullum 18 D.Sammy c Williamson b Southee 13 D.Bravo not out 35 M.Samuels not out 4 Extras (lb-1 w-3 nb-1) 5 Total (for five wickets, 20 overs) 177

Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-86 3-117 4-124 5-161

Bowling: K.Mills 4-1-20-0 (nb-1), D.Bracewell 3-0-43-1, T.Southee 4-0-43-1 (w-2), A.Ellis 4-0-40-0 (w-1), N.McCullum 3-0-19-2, R Nicol 2-0-11-1

New Zealand innings R.Nicol st Ramdin b Narine 7 M.Guptil c Edwards b Narine 18 T.Southee c Charles b Badree 3 K.Williamson run out (Simmons/Badree) 6 D.Flynn c Gayle b Samuels 23 D.Brownlie b Narine 1 T.Latham b Samuels 19 N.McCullum c & b Bravo 14 A.Ellis c Bravo b Narine 1 D.Bracewell c Smith b Bravo 20 K.Mills not out 1 Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3 Total (all out, 18.4 overs) 116

Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-26 3-33 4-39 5-43 6-69 7-85 8-90 9-114 10-116

Bowling: F.Edwards 3-0-20-0, S.Badree 4-0-20-1, S.Narine 4-0-12-4 (w-1), M.Samuels 3-0-25-2, D.Sammy 2-0-14-0 (w-1), D.Bravo 2.4-0-23-2.

Result: West Indies won by 61 runs. West Indies win the two-match series 2-0

Man of the match: Sunil Narine (West Indies)

Man of the match: Sunil Narine (West Indies)

Man of the Series: Chris Gayle (West Indies)