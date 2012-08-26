Aug 26 Scoreboard after India's victory on the fourth day of the opening test against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Sunday. India won by an innings and 115 runs. India first innings 438 New Zealand first innings 159 New Zealand second innings (following on, overnight 41-1) M. Guptill lbw b Ojha 16 B. McCullum lbw b Yadav 42 K. Williamson c Sehwag b Ojha 52 R. Taylor b Ashwin 7 D. Flynn lbw b Ashwin 11 J. Franklin c Sehwag b Ashwin 5 K. van Wyk lbw b Ashwin 13 D. Bracewell c Kohli b Ojha 1 J. Patel not out 6 T. Boult c Sehwag b Ashwin 0 C. Martin lbw b Ashwin 0 Extras (b-1, lb-10) 11 Total (all out; 79.5 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-98 3-105 4-138 5-142 6-145 7-148 8-160 9-164 10-164 Bowling: Ojha 28-9-48-3, Zaheer 13-5-17-0, Yadav 10-1-32-1, Ashwin 26.5-9-54-6, Raina 2-1-2-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)