May 16 Scoreboard on the first day of the first test between England and New Zealand at Lord's on Thursday. A.Cook c Watling b Boult 32 N.Compton c Southee b Martin 16 J.Trott c Brownlie b Boult 39 I.Bell c Watling b Wagner 31 J.Root not out 25 J.Bairstow not out 3 Extras (b-1 lb-7 w-1 nb-5) 14 Total (for four wickets, 80 overs) 160
Fall of wickets: 1-56 2-67 3-112 4-157
To bat: M.Prior, S.Broad, G.Swann, S.Finn, J.Anderson.
Bowling: Boult 17-7-29-2 (2nb), Southee 16-5-32-0, Wagner 20-6-46-1 (2nb 1w), Martin 24-11-37-1 (1nb), Williamson 3-1-8-0.
New Zealand - P.Fulton, H.Rutherford, K.Williamson, R.Taylor, D.Brownlie, B.McCullum (captain), Bj Watling, T.Southee, B.Martin, N.Wagner, T.Boult.
England won the toss and elected to bat.