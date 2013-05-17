LONDON, May 17 Scoreboard at the close on the
second day of the first test between England and New Zealand at
Lord's on Friday.
NEW ZEALAND FIRST INNINGS
P.Fulton c Swann b Anderson 2
H.Rutherford c Cook b Anderson 4
K.Williamson not out 44
R.Taylor lbw b Anderson 66
D.Brownlie lbw b Finn 23
B.McCullum not out 1
Extras (2nb 4b 7lb) 13
TOTAL (for four wickets, 49.4 overs) 153
Fall: 1-4 2-7 3-100 4-147
To bat: BJ Watling, T.Southee, B.Martin, N.Wagner, T.Boult.
Bowling: Anderson 15-7-42-3 Broad 15-3-48-0 (1nb) Finn
11-2-42-1 (1nb) Swann 8-0-19-0 Trott 0.4-0-1-0
ENGLAND FIRST INNINGS
A.Cook c Watling b Boult 32
N.Compton c Southee b Martin 16
J.Trott c Brownlie b Boult 39
I.Bell c Watling b Wagner 31
J.Root c Watling b Southee 40
J.Bairstow c& b Southee 41
M.Prior lbw b Southee 0
S.Broad lbw b Wagner 0
G.Swann c Watling b Wagner 5
S.Finn lbw b Southee 4
J.Anderson not out 7
Extras (b-1 lb-9 w-2 nb-5) 17
Total (all out, 112.2 overs) 232
Fall: 1-56 2-67 3-112 4-157 5-192 6-192 7-195 8-201 9-221
Bowling: Boult 27-10-48-2 (2nb), Southee 28.2-8-58-4, Wagner
28-8-70-3 (2nb 2w), Martin 26-12-38-1 (1nb), Williamson 3-1-8-0.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)