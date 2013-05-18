LONDON, May 18 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the first test between England and New Zealand at Lord's on Saturday. ENGLAND 232 & SECOND INNINGS A.Cook c Brownlie b Boult 21 N.Compton b Wagner 15 J.Trott b Williamson 56 J.Root b Southee 71 J.Bairstow b Southee 5 M.Prior c substitute b Southee 0 S.Finn not out 6 I.Bell not out 0 Extras (2 nb 1w 3b) 6 TOTAL (for six wickets, 59 overs) 180 Fall: 1-36 2-36 3-159 4-167 5-171 6-171 To bat: S.Broad, G.Swann, J.Anderson Bowling: Boult 12-3-42-1 Southee 14-3-34-3 Wagner 13-2-44-1 (1w 1nb) Martin 13-2-40-0 (1nb) Williamson 7-1-17-1 NEW ZEALAND FIRST INNINGS P.Fulton c Swann b Anderson 2 H.Rutherford c Cook b Anderson 4 K.Williamson c Prior b Anderson 60 R.Taylor lbw b Anderson 66 D.Brownlie lbw b Finn 23 B.McCullum c Prior b Broad 2 BJ Watling c Prior b Finn 17 T.Southee c Root b Finn 12 B.Martin b Anderson 0 N.Wagner not out 6 T.Boult c Anderson b Finn 0 Extras (3nb 4b 11 lb) 14 TOTAL (all out, 69 overs) 207 Fall: 1-4 2-7 3-100 4-147 5-155 6-177 7-194 8-195 9-207 Bowling: Anderson 24-11-47-5 Broad 21-4-64-1 (2nb) Finn 15-3-63-4 (1nb) Swann 8-0-19-0 Trott 1-0-2-0 (Editing by Ed Osmond)