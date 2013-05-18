LONDON, May 18 Scoreboard at the close on the
third day of the first test between England and New Zealand at
Lord's on Saturday.
ENGLAND 232 &
SECOND INNINGS
A.Cook c Brownlie b Boult 21
N.Compton b Wagner 15
J.Trott b Williamson 56
J.Root b Southee 71
J.Bairstow b Southee 5
M.Prior c substitute b Southee 0
S.Finn not out 6
I.Bell not out 0
Extras (2 nb 1w 3b) 6
TOTAL (for six wickets, 59 overs) 180
Fall: 1-36 2-36 3-159 4-167 5-171 6-171
To bat: S.Broad, G.Swann, J.Anderson
Bowling: Boult 12-3-42-1 Southee 14-3-34-3 Wagner 13-2-44-1
(1w 1nb) Martin 13-2-40-0 (1nb) Williamson 7-1-17-1
NEW ZEALAND FIRST INNINGS
P.Fulton c Swann b Anderson 2
H.Rutherford c Cook b Anderson 4
K.Williamson c Prior b Anderson 60
R.Taylor lbw b Anderson 66
D.Brownlie lbw b Finn 23
B.McCullum c Prior b Broad 2
BJ Watling c Prior b Finn 17
T.Southee c Root b Finn 12
B.Martin b Anderson 0
N.Wagner not out 6
T.Boult c Anderson b Finn 0
Extras (3nb 4b 11 lb) 14
TOTAL (all out, 69 overs) 207
Fall: 1-4 2-7 3-100 4-147 5-155 6-177 7-194 8-195 9-207
Bowling: Anderson 24-11-47-5 Broad 21-4-64-1 (2nb) Finn
15-3-63-4 (1nb) Swann 8-0-19-0 Trott 1-0-2-0
