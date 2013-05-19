LONDON, May 19 Scoreboard on the fourth day of the first test between England and New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday. England first innings 232 New Zealand first innings 207 (K.Williamson 60, R.Taylor 66; J.Anderson 5-47) England second innings (overnight 180 for six) A.Cook c Brownlie b Boult 21 N.Compton b Wagner 15 J.Trott b Williamson 56 J.Root b Southee 71 J.Bairstow b Southee 5 M.Prior c sub b Southee 0 S.Finn c sub b Southee 6 I.Bell c Brownlie b Southee 6 S.Broad not out 26 G.Swann c McCullum b Southee 1 J.Anderson c Southee b Williamson 0 Extras (nb-2 w-1 b-3) 6 Total (all out, 68.3 overs) 213 Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-36 3-159 4-167 5-171 6-171 7-183 8-200 9-210 10-213. Bowling: Boult 15-3-56-1 Southee 19-4-50-6 Wagner 13-2-44-1 (1w 1nb) Martin 13-2-40-0 (1nb) Williamson 8.3-2-20-2. New Zealand second innings P.Fulton c Prior b Broad 1 H.Rutherford b Broad 9 K.Williamson c Finn b Broad 6 R.Taylor c Cook b Broad 0 D.Brownlie c Cook b Anderson 5 B.McCullum lbw Broad 8 BJ Watling c Trott b Anderson 13 T.Southee c Root b Broad 7 N.Wagner run out 17 B.Martin b Broad 1 T.Bolt not out 0 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (all out, 22.3 overs) 68 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-16 3-16 4-21 5-25 6-29 7-41 8-54 9-67 10-68. Bowling: Anderson 11.3-5-23-2, Broad 11-0-44-7. Result: England won by 170 runs England won the toss and elected to bat (Compiled by Ed Osmond; Editing by John Mehaffey)