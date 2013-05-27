LEEDS, England, May 27 Scoreboard on the fourth day of the second test between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Monday. England first innings 354 (J.Root 104, J.Bairstow; T.Boult 5-57) Second innings A.Cook c Southee b Williamson 130 N.Compton c Rutherford b Williamson 7 J.Trott c McCullum b Wagner 76 I.Bell c Guptill b Williamson 6 J.Root c Guptill b Wagner 28 J.Bairstow not out 26 M.Prior not out 4 Extras (b-8 lb-1 w-1) 10 Total (for five wickets dec, 76 overs) 287 Fall of wicket: 1-72 2-206 3-214 4-249 5-268. Bowling: Boult 2-1-2-0 Southee 15-4-51-0 Wagner 17-3-67-2 Williamson 24-4-68-3 Bracewell 13-3-49-0 (1w) Guptill 5-0-41-0. New Zealand first innings 174 Second innings P.Fulton c Bell b Broad 5 H. Rutherford c Root b Swann 42 K.Williamson lbw b Swann 3 R.Taylor b Swann 70 D.Brownlie c Bell b Finn 25 M.Guptill c Trott b Swann 3 B.McCullum not out 0 T.Southee not out 4 Extras (lb-6) 6 Total (for six wickets, 54.4 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-40 3-65 4-144 5-153 6-154 To bat: D.Bracewell, N.Wagner, T.Boult Bowling: Anderson 11-4-28-0 Broad 8-2-19-1 Finn 11-1-43-1 Swann 21.4-7-61-4 Root 3-2-1-0. (Compiled by Justin Palmer; Editing by John Mehaffey)