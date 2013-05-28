LEEDS, England, May 28 Scoreboard after England
beat New Zealand by 247 runs to win the second and final test at
Headingley on Tuesday.
England first innings 354 (J.Root 104, J.Bairstow 64;
T.Boult 5-57; second innings 287-5 dec (Cook 130, Trott 76)
New Zealand first innings 174 (G.Swann 4-42)
Second innings
P.Fulton c Bell b Broad 5
H.Rutherford c Root b Swann 42
K.Williamson lbw b Swann 3
R.Taylor b Swann 70
D.Brownlie c Bell b Finn 25
M.Guptill c Trott b Swann 3
B.McCullum c & b Broad 1
T.Southee c Trott b Swann 38
D.Bracewell c Bell b Swann 19
N.Wagner not out 0
T.Boult c Prior b Anderson 0
Extras (b-2 lb-11 w-1) 14
Total (all out, 76.3 overs) 220
Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-40 3-65 4-144 5-153 6-154 7-162
8-218 9-220
Bowling: Anderson 11.3-4-28-1 Broad 11-3-26-2 Finn 19-5-62-1
(1W) Swann 32-12-90-6 Root 3-2-1-0.
Result: England won by 247 runs
England win the series 2-0
