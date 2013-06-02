Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
LONDON, June 2 Scoreboard in the second one-day international between England and New Zealand at the Roseball in Southampton on Sunday. New Zealand innings M.Guptill not out 189 L.Ronchi b Anderson 2 K.Williamson b Swann 55 R.Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 60 B.McCullum not out 40 Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-5) 13 Total (for three wickets, 50 overs) 359 Did not bat: G.Elliott, J.Franklin, N.McCullum, D.Bracewell, K.Mills, M.McClenaghan Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-132 3-241 Bowling: Anderson 10-0-65-2 (2w), Bresnan 10-1-73-0 (1w), Woakes 7-0-49-0 (1w), Dernbach 10-0-87-0 (1w), Root 3-0-16-0, Swann 10-0-61-1 England innings A.Cook b Mills 34 I.Bell c Franklin b Bracewell 25 J.Trott not out 109 J.Root c Bracewell b N.McCullum 28 E.Morgan c Ronchi b Elliott 21 J.Buttler c Guptill b McClenaghan 2 C.Woakes st Ronchi b Williamson 13 T.Bresnan run out 0 G.Swann b Williamson 1 J.Anderson b McClenaghan 28 J.Dernbach c Mills b McClenaghan 2 Extras (lb-3 w-6 nb-1) 10 Total (all out, 44.1 overs) 273 Fall of wickets: 1-50 2-64 3-122 4-166 5-169 6-212 7-213 8-218 9-265 10-273 Bowling: McClenaghan 8.1-0-35-3 (1nb 3w), Mills 9-0-55-1 (1w), Bracewell 8-1-55-1 (1w), N.McCullum 8-0-47-1, Franklin 5-0-40-0 (1w), Elliott 2-0-13-1, Williamson 4-0-25-2 New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat Result: New Zealand won by 86 runs (Compiled by John Mehaffey)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.