June 5 Scoreboard in the third one-day international between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday.

England innings A.Cook lbw b McClenaghan 0 I.Bell v McCullum b McClenaghan 82 J.Trott lbw b McCleneghan 37 J.Root run out 33 E.Morgan run out 49 R.Bopara c Taylor b Williamson 28 J.Buttler not out 47 T.Bresnan not out 0 Extras (lb-2 w-7 nb-2) 11 Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 287

Did not bat: S.Broad, J.Tredwell, S.Finn.

Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-69 3-149 4-153 5-210 6-272.

Bowling: McClenaghan 10-1-54-3 (2nb 3w), Mills 9-1-55-0 (1w), Southee 9-0-65-0 (2w), Franklin 4-0-24-0, N.McCullum 8-0-35-0, Williamson 9-0-42-1, Munro 1-0-10-0.

New Zealand innings L.Ronchi c Trott b Broad 22 M.Guptill b Tredwell 38 K.Williamson lbw b Root 19 R.Taylor c Bresnan b Tredwell 71 C.Munro c Buttler b Bresnan 0 B.McCullum c Buttler b Tredwell 6 J.Franklin c Cook b Broad 7 N.McCullum c Broad b Bresnan 20 T.Southee C Cook b Finn 15 K.Mills not out 28 M.McClenaghan c Root b Finn 4 Extras (b-2 lb-5 w-6 nb-2) 28 Total (all out, 46.3 overs) 253

Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-70 3-96 4-97 5-111 6-122 7-175 8-196 9-235 10-253.

Bowling Finn 9.3-0-57-2 (1nb 3w), Broad 9-0-56-2, Bresnan 8-0-27-2 (2w), Tredwell 9-0-51-3, Root 5-0-34-1, Bopara 6-0-21-0,

New Zealand won the toss and chose to field

England won by 34 runs

New Zealand won the series 2-1

