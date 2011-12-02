Dec 2 Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the first test between Australia and New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday. New Zealand first innings (overnight 176-5) B. McCullum c Warner b Starc 34 M. Guptill c Haddin b Siddle 13 K. Williamson c Khawaja b Lyon 19 R. Taylor b Pattinson 14 J. Ryder c Warner b Starc 6 D. Brownlie not out 77 D. Vettori run out 96 R. Young c Clarke b Siddle 2 D. Bracewell c Clarke b Lyon 0 T. Southee c Hussey b Lyon 17 C. Martin b Lyon 1 Extras (lb-1, b-9, w-3, nb-3) 16 Total (all out, 82.5 overs) 295 Fall of wickets: 1-44 2-56 3-78 4-93 5-96 6-254 7-256 8-259 9-290 Bowling: Pattinson 15-1-64-1 (nb-2, w-2), Siddle 24-8-57-2 (w-1, nb-1), Starc 20-1-90-2, Lyon 21.5-1-69-4, Hussey 2-0-5-0. Australia first innings D. Warner c Young b Southee 3 P. Hughes c Guptill b Martin 10 U. Khawaja run out 38 R. Ponting not out 67 M. Clarke not out 28 Extras (lb-1, w-1 nb-6) 8 Total (for three wickets, 46 overs) 154 Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-25 3-91 Still to bat: M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, J. Pattinson, M. Starc, N. Lyon. Bowling (to date): Vettori 9-2-23-0, Southee 12-5-31-1, Martin 12-2-38-1 (w-1), Bracewell 10-2-50-0 (nb-5), Guptill 1-0-6-0 (nb-1), Brownlie 2-0-5-0 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien) Please click on for more cricket stories