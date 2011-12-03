Dec 3 Scoreboard at close of play on the third day of the first test between Australia and New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. New Zealand first innings 295 (D. Vettori 96, D. Brownlie 77 not out; N. Lyon 4-69) Australia first innings (overnight 154-3) D. Warner c Young b Southee 3 P. Hughes c Guptill b Martin 10 U. Khawaja run out 38 R. Ponting lbw Martin 78 M. Clarke c Southee b Martin 139 M. Hussey c Ryder b Vettori 15 B. Haddin c Martin b Guptill 80 P. Siddle c Taylor b Vettori 0 J. Pattinson c Taylor b Bracewell 12 M. Starc not out 32 N. Lyon c Brownlie b Southee 5 Extras (lb-6, w-3, nb-6) 15 Total (all out, 129.2 overs) 427 Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-25 3-91 4-177 5-237 6-345 7-345 8-374 9-418 Bowling: Vettori 37-13-88-2, Southee 28.2-5-103-2, Martin 28-5-89-3 (w-2), Bracewell 26-3-104-1 (w-1, nb-5), Guptill 3-0-18-1 (nb-1), Brownlie 3-0-11-0, Williamson 4-0-8-0 - - - - New Zealand second innings M. Guptill not out 7 B. McCullum c Ponting b Pattinson 1 D. Bracewell not out 0 Extras (lb-1, nb-1) 2 Total (for one wicket, seven overs) 10 Fall of wicket: 1-10 Still to bat: K. Williamson, R. Taylor, J. Ryder, D. Brownlie, R. Young, D. Vettori, T. Southee, C. Martin. Bowling (to date): Pattinson 4-3-1-1, Siddle 3-0-8-0 (nb-1) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)