Cricket-India must be ruthless in finishing games off-Kohli
June 7 India must tighten up their fielding and be "ruthless" when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said.
Scoreboard after the second day of the second test between West Indies and New Zealand at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Friday. New Zealand first innings 260 West Indies first innings (overnight 11-0) C.Gayle c Watling b Wagner 8 K.Powell c Brownlie b Boult 10 A.Fudadin lbw b Boult 5 M.Samuels c Wagner b Bracewell 123 S.Chanderpaul c Taylor b Southee 9 N.Deonarine c van Wyk b Boult 0 D.Ramdin c Williamson b Wagner 15 D.Sammy lbw b Southee 32 S.Narine c Guptill b Bracewell 1 K.Roach c Guptill b Bracewell 0 T.Best not out 0 Extras (lb-4, w-2) 6 Total (all out, 64.3 overs) 209 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-17, 3-53, 4-82, 5-83, 6-113, 7-162, 8-177, 9-183, 10-209 Bowling: Boult 17-2-58-3, Bracewell 15.3-3-46-3 (w-1), Southee 19-5-70-2, Wagner 10-3-24-2, Williamson 3-0-7-0 New Zealand second innings M.Guptill lbw b Deonarine 42 BJ.Watling lbw b Deonarine 11 N.Wagner not out 2 B.McCullum not out 1 Extras (lb-1, nb-2) 3 Total (two wickets, 21 overs) 59 Fall of wickets: 1-55, 2-56 Bowling: Roach 5-1-17-0 (nb-1), Best 5-1-16-0, Sammy 6-2-19-0 (nb-1), Narine 3-0-3-0, Deonarine 2-1-3-2 West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0.
June 7 India must tighten up their fielding and be "ruthless" when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said.
MELBOURNE, June 7 Former Australia test player Adam Gilchrist can relate to the ongoing pay dispute between the board and the cricketers and is optimistic of a timely resolution of the row which has cast a shadow of doubt over this year's Ashes series.