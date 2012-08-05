Aug 4 - Scoreboard after the third day of the second test between West Indies and New Zealand at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday.

New Zealand first innings 260

West Indies first innings 209

New Zealand second innings M.Guptill lbw b Deognarine 42 BJ.Watling lbw b Deonarine 11 N.Wagner c Ramdin b Best 6 B.McCullum c Fudadin b Deonarine 19 R.Taylor c Ramdin b Best 0 K.Williamson c Sammy b Deonarine 8 D.Brownlie c Deonarine b Narine 35 K.van Wyk c Chanderpaul b Narine 5 D.Bracewell c Fudadin b Narine 14 T.Southee c Narine b Roach 7 T.Boult not out 0 Extras (lb1, w1, nb5) 7 Total (all out, 65.2 overs) 154 Fall of wickets: 1-55, 2-56, 3-80, 4-80, 5-85, 6-98 7-105, 8-142, 9-149, 10-154

Bowling: Roach 12.2-3-34-1 (nb3); Best 13-2-44-2 (nb1, w1); Sammy 6-2-19-0 (nb1); Narine 12-1-19-3; Deonarine 22-7-37-4.

West Indies second innings

C.Gayle lbw b Boult 8

K.Powell lbw b Southee 6

A.Fudadin b Wagner 27

M.Samuels c Taylor b Bracewell 52

S.Chanderpaul not out 20

K.Roach not out 10

Extras (b4, lb1, w7) 12

Total (4 wkts, 43 overs) 135 Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-20, 3-94, 4-113,

Bowling: Boult 10-1-39-1 (w1); Bracewell 9-0-26-1 (w1); Southee 10-3-15-1; Wagner 10-3-32-1; Williamson 2-0-6-0; Guptill 1-0-6-0; Brownlie 1-0-6-0 (w1)