Aug 5 Scoreboard after completion of the second
test between West Indies and New Zealand at Sabina Park,
Kingston, Jamaica on Sunday.
West Indies won by five wickets to secure a 2-0 series win.
New Zealand first innings 260
West Indies first innings 209
New Zealand second innings 154
West Indies second innings (overnight 135-4)
C.Gayle lbw b Boult 8
K.Powell lbw b Southee 6
A.Fudadin b Wagner 27
M.Samuels c Taylor b Bracewell 52
S.Chanderpaul not out 43
K.Roach c Southee b Williamson 41
N.Deonarine not out 15
Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-8) 14
Total (for five wickets, 63.2 overs) 206
Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-20, 3-94, 4-113, 5-183
Did not bat: D.Ramdin, D.Sammy, S.Narine, T.Best.
Bowling: Boult 12-1-46-1 (w-1), Bracewell 13-0-38-1 (w-1),
Southee 14-4-30-1, Wagner 12-3-41-1, Williamson 7.2-1-18-1
(w-1), Guptill 4-0-21-0, Brownlie 1-0-6-0 (w-1)
