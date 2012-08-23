Aug 23 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the opening test between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Thursday. India won the toss and opted to bat. India first innings G. Gambhir c Van Wyk b Boult 22 V. Sehwag c Guptill b Bracewell 47 C. Pujara not out 119 S. Tendulkar b Boult 19 V. Kohli c Guptill b Martin 58 S. Raina c Van Wyk b Patel 3 MS Dhoni not out 29 Extras (b-6, lb-3, w-1) 10 Total (five wickets; 87 overs) 307 To bat: R. Ashwin, Z. Khan, P. Ojha, U. Yadav Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-77 3-125 4-250 5-260 Bowling: Martin 18-2-60-1, Boult 16-2-63-2, Bracewell 10.4-1-53-1, Franklin 11.2-0-33-0 (1w), Patel 24-6-58-1, Williamson 7-0-31-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Tony Jimenez)