Aug 25 Scoreboard at the close of the third day's play in the first test between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Saturday. India first innings 438 New Zealand first innings (overnight 106-5) B. McCullum c Kohli b Ojha 22 M. Guptill c Kohli b Ashwin 2 K. Williamson c Sehwag b Ojha 32 R. Taylor c Kohli b Ashwin 2 D. Flynn lbw b Ashwin 16 J. Franklin not out 43 K. van Wyk lbw b Yadav 0 D. Bracewell st Dhoni b Ojha 17 J. Patel c & b Ashwin 10 T. Boult c Gambhir b Ashwin 4 C. Martin b Ashwin 0 Extras (b-4, lb-7) 11 Total (all out; 61.3 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-29 3-35 4-55 5-99 6-111 7-141 8-153 9-159 10-159 Bowling: Zaheer 11-4-33-0, Yadav 8-0-24-1, Ojha 21-6-44-3, Ashwin 16.3-5-31-6, Sehwag 2-0-4-0, Raina 2-0-6-0, Tendulkar 1-0-6-0 New Zealand second innings (following on) M. Guptill lbw b Ojha 16 B. McCullum not out 16 K. Williamson not out 3 Extras (lb-6) 6 Total (one wicket; 18 overs) 41 To bat: D. Flynn, R. Taylor, J. Franklin, K. van Wyk, D. Bracewell, J. Patel, C. Martin, T. Boult Fall of wicket: 1-26 Bowling (to date): Ojha 9-4-13-1, Zaheer 5-2-4-0, Yadav 3-0-13-0, Ashwin 1-0-5-0