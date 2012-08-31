Aug 31 Scoreboard at the close of the first day of the second and final test between India and New Zealand in Bangalore on Friday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat. New Zealand first innings M. Guptill c Gambhir b Ojha 53 B. McCullum lbw b Zaheer 0 K. Williamson lbw b Ojha 17 R. Taylor lbw b Ojha 113 D. Flynn lbw b Ashwin 33 J. Franklin c Raina b Ojha 8 K. van Wyk not out 63 D. Bracewell not out 30 Extras (b-2, lb-9) 11 Total (six wickets; 81.3 overs) 328 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-63 3-89 4-196 5-215 6-246 To bat: J. Patel, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling (to date): Ojha 27-10-90-4, Zaheer 18-2-74-1, Yadav 12.3-1-71-0, Ashwin 24-5-82-1 (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Patrick Johnston)