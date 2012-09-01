Sept 1 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the second and final test between India and New Zealand in Bangalore on Saturday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat. New Zealand first innings (overnight 328-6) M. Guptill c Gambhir b Ojha 53 B. McCullum lbw b Zaheer 0 K. Williamson lbw b Ojha 17 R. Taylor lbw b Ojha 113 D. Flynn lbw b Ashwin 33 J. Franklin c Raina b Ojha 8 K. van Wyk c Raina b Zaheer 71 D. Bracewell run out 43 T. Southee lbw b Ojha 14 J. Patel c Gambhir b Yadav 0 T. Boult not out 2 Extras (b-2, lb-9) 11 Total (all out; 90.1 overs) 365 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-63 3-89 4-196 5-215 6-246 7-345 8-353 9-353 Bowling: Ojha 28.1-10-99-5, Zaheer 22-2-83-2, Yadav 16-1-90-1, Ashwin 24-5-82-1 India first innings G. Gambhir b Southee 2 V. Sehwag c Flynn b Bracewell 43 C. Pujara c Boult b Southee 9 S. Tendulkar b Bracewell 17 V. Kohli not out 93 S. Raina c Van Wyk b Southee 55 MS Dhoni not out 46 Extras: (b-10, lb-2, w-1, nb-5) 18 Total: (five wickets; 78 overs) 283 To bat: R. Ashwin, Z. Khan, P. Ojha, U. Yadav Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-27 3-67 4-80 5-179 Bowling (to date): Boult 19-2-75-0 (2nb), Southee 15-4-35-3 (1nb, 1w), Bracewell 15-4-66-2, Franklin 10-4-17-0 (1nb), Patel 19-5-78-0 (1nb) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Martyn Herman)