Sept 2 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the second and final test between India and New Zealand in Bangalore on Sunday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat. New Zealand first innings 365 India first innings (overnight 283-5) G. Gambhir b Southee 2 V. Sehwag c Flynn b Bracewell 43 C. Pujara c Boult b Southee 9 S. Tendulkar b Bracewell 17 V. Kohli lbw b Southee 103 S. Raina c Van Wyk b Southee 55 MS Dhoni lbw b Southee 62 R. Ashwin not out 32 Z. Khan c Van Wyk b Southee 7 P. Ojha c Van Wyk b Southee 0 U. Yadav b Boult 4 Extras: (b-11, lb-2, w-1, nb-5) 19 Total: (all out; 96.5 overs) 353 Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-27 3-67 4-80 5-179 6-301 7-312 8-320 9-320. Bowling: Boult 23.5-2-90-1 (2nb), Southee 24-6-64-7 (1nb, 1w), Bracewell 20-4-91-2, Franklin 10-4-17-0 (1nb), Patel 19-5-78-0 (1nb) New Zealand second innings B. McCullum c Dhoni b Yadav 23 M. Guptill b Yadav 7 K. Williamson c Sehwag b Ashwin 13 R. Taylor lbw b Ojha 35 D. Flynn c Sehwag b Ashwin 31 J. Franklin st Dhoni b Ashwin 41 K. van Wyk lbw b Ashwin 31 D. Bracewell lbw b Ojha 22 T. Southee b Ashwin 2 J. Patel not out 10 T. Boult not out 0 Extras (b-4, lb-12, w-1) 17 Total (nine wickets; 69 overs) 232 Fall of wickets: 1-30 2-31 3-69 4-111 5-140 6-195 7-216 8-222 9-222 Bowling (to date): Zaheer 12-2-37-0, Yadav 14-0-62-2 (1w), Ojha 20-6-48-2, Ashwin 22-1-69-5, Raina 1-1-0-0