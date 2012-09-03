Sept 3 Scoreboard after India won the second and final test against New Zealand in Bangalore on Monday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat. New Zealand first innings 365 India first innings 353 New Zealand second innings (overnight 232-9) B. McCullum c Dhoni b Yadav 23 M. Guptill b Yadav 7 K. Williamson c Sehwag b Ashwin 13 R. Taylor lbw b Ojha 35 D. Flynn c Sehwag b Ashwin 31 J. Franklin st Dhoni b Ashwin 41 K. van Wyk lbw b Ashwin 31 D. Bracewell lbw b Ojha 22 T. Southee b Ashwin 2 J. Patel c Dhoni b Zaheer 22 T. Boult not out 4 Extras (b-4, lb-12, w-1) 17 Total (all out; 73.2 overs) 248 Fall of wickets: 1-30 2-31 3-69 4-111 5-140 6-195 7-216 8-222 9-222 10-248 Bowling: Zaheer 14.2-2-46-1, Yadav 15-0-68-2 (1w), Ojha 21-6-49-2, Ashwin 22-1-69-5, Raina 1-1-0-0 India second innings G. Gambhir c Taylor b Boult 34 V. Sehwag b Patel 38 C. Pujara c Flynn b Patel 48 S. Tendulkar b Southee 27 V. Kohli not out 51 S. Raina b Patel 0 MS Dhoni not out 48 Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-5, nb-1) 16 Total (five wickets; 63.2 overs) 262 To bat: R. Ashwin, Z. Khan, P. Ojha, U. Yadav Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-83 3-152 4-158 5-166 Bowling: Boult 16-4-64-1, Southee 18-3-68-1 (1w), Bracewell 14-3-52-0 (1nb), Patel 15.2-3-68-3 - - - - India won the two-match series 2-0. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien/Patrick Johnston)