Nov 27 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the second cricket test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo on Tuesday:

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat

New Zealand first innings 412

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 43-3) T. Paranavitana c Van Wyk b Southee 40 T. Dilshan b Southee 5 K. Sangakkara c Boult b Southee 0 M. Jayawardene c Williamson b Boult 4 A. Mathews c Guptill b Southee 47 T. Samaraweera not out 76 P. Jayawardene c Williamson b Patel 12 S. Randiv not out 34 Extras (lb-3, w-1, nb-3) 7 Total (six wickets; 86.2 overs) 225

To bat: N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, S. Eranga

Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-7 3-12 4-102 5-103 6-128

Bowling: Southee 19-3-51-4 (1nb), Boult 17-5-34-1 (2nb, 1w), Patel 22-3-47-1, Astle 13-2-41-0, Bracewell 13-1-44-0, Williamson 2.2-1-5-0

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Clare Fallon)