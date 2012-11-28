Nov 28 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the second cricket test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo on Wednesday: New Zealand first innings 412 Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 225-6) T. Paranavitana c Van Wyk b Southee 40 T. Dilshan b Southee 5 K. Sangakkara c Boult b Southee 0 M. Jayawardene c Williamson b Boult 4 A. Mathews c Guptill b Southee 47 T. Samaraweera c Guptill b Boult 76 P. Jayawardene c Williamson b Patel 12 S. Randiv lbw b Boult 39 N. Kulasekara C Taylor b Southee 6 R. Herath C Williamson b Boult 5 S. Eranga not out 3 Extras (lb-3, w-1, nb-3) 7 Total (all out; 94 overs) 244 Fall: 1-7 2-7 3-12 4-102 5-103 6-128 7-225 8-232 9-240 Bowling: Southee 22-4-62-5 (1nb), Boult 21-7-42-4 (2nb, 1w), Patel 22-3-47-1, Astle 13-2-41-0, Bracewell 13-1-44-0, Williamson 3-1-5-0 New Zealand second innings M. Guptill c Dilshan b Eranga 11 B. McCullum st P. Jayawardene b Herath 35 K. Williamson c Paranavitana b Kulasekara 18 R. Taylor run out 75 D. Flynn lbw b Kulasekara 0 K. Van Wyk c Paranavitana b Herath 0 T. Astle c Dilshan b Randiv 35 D. Bracewell c Kulasekara b Herath 1 T. Southee not out 8 J. Patel st P. Jayawardene b Randiv 0 T. Boult not out 6 Extras (lb-3, nb-2) 5 Total (nine wickets dec; 54 overs) 194 Fall: 1-32 2-56 3-74 4-74 5-75 6-172 7-177 8-180 9-182 Bowling: Kulasekara 12-2-47-2, Eranga 10-1-39-1 (1nb), Herath 21-3-67-3, Randiv 11-1-38-2 (1nb) Sri Lanka second innings T. Paranavitana lbw b Southee 0 T. Dilshan c Van Wyk b Southee 14 K. Sangakkara b Bracewell 16 M. Jayawardene c Van Wyk b Bracewell 5 T. Samaraweera not out 1 A. Mathews not out 1 Extras (b-4, lb-6) 10 Total (four wickets; 15.4 overs) 47 To bat: P. Jayawardene, N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, S. Randiv, S. Eranga Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-35 3-41 4-46 Bowling (to date): Southee 6-0-19-2, Boult 5-2-12-0, Bracewell 4-3-5-2, Patel 0.4-0-1-0 Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)