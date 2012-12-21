DURBAN, Dec 21 Scoreboard from the first Twenty20 International between South Africa and New Zealand at Kingsmead Stadium on Friday. New Zealand R.Nicol c de Kock b Kleinveldt 3 P.Fulton c Morris b Steyn 9 B.McCullum c Steyn b Kleinveldt 6 J.Franklin c de Kock b McLaren 0 C.Munro c and b Morris 23 C.Anderson c Levi b Morris 5 N.McCullum b Peterson 1 J.Neesham b Peterson 10 D.Bracewell not out 21 R.Hira c Kleinveldt b Steyn 5 M.McClenaghan c Peterson b Kleinveldt 0 Extras (lb-1, w-2) 3 Total (all out in 18.2 overs) 86 Fall: 1-9, 2-19, 3-19, 4-27, 5-34, 6-36, 7-54, 8-60, 9-81 Bowling: McLaren 4-0-27-1, Steyn 3-0-13-2 (1w), Kleinveldt 3.2-1-18-3, Morris 3.4-0-19-2 (1w), Peterson 4-0-8-2, Du Plessis 0.2-0-0-0. South Africa R.Levi c Fulton b McClenaghan 0 H.Davids b Hira 20 F.du Plessis not out 38 Q.de Kock not out 28 Extras (w-1) 1 Total (for two wickets in 12.1 overs) 87 Fall: 1-0, 2-45 Bowling: McClenaghan 3-1-20-1, Bracewell 2-0-21-0 (1w), Hira 3-0-15-1, Anderson 1-0-11-0, N.McCullum 2-0-7-0, Nicol 1-0-11-0, Neesham 0.1-0-2-0. South Africa won by eight wickets and lead three-match series 1-0. (Created by Mark Meadows)