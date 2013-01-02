CAPE TOWN, Jan 2 Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at Newlands on Wednesday. New Zealand won the toss SOUTH AFRICA G.Smith lbw b Bracewell 1 A.Petersen not out 0 H.Amla not out 2 TOTAL (for one wicket, 2 overs) 3 Fall: 1-1 Bowling: Boult 1-0-1-0, Bracewell 1-0-2-1 NEW ZEALAND M.Guptill c de Villiers b Philander 1 B.McCullum b Philander 7 K.Williamson lbw b Philander 13 D.Brownlie c Smith b Philander 0 D.Flynn c&b Steyn 8 B.J. Watling c de Villiers b Philander 0 J.Franklin c Smith b Morkel 1 D.Bracewell b Steyn 2 J.Patel c Amla b Morkel 5 T.Boult c de Villiers b Morkel 1 C.Martin not out 0 Extras (lb-6, b-0, w-0, nb-1) Total (all out, 19.2 overs) 45 Fall: 1-7, 2-14, 3-14, 4-27, 5-27, 6-28, 7-31, 8-38, 9-45, 10-45 Bowling: Steyn 7.2-2-18-2, Philander 6-3-7-5, Morkel 6-2-14-3 (nb-1) (Editing by Ed Osmond)