Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 2 Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at Newlands on Wednesday. New Zealand won the toss South Africa first innings G.Smith lbw b Bracewell 1 A.Petersen not out 103 H.Amla lbw b Franklin 66 J.Kallis c Watling b Boult 60 A.B.De Villiers not out 19 Extras (b-1, lb-1, nb-1) 3 Total (three wickets, 64 overs) 252 Fall: 1-1, 2-108, 3-212 To bat: Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Robin Peterson, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel Bowling: Boult 13-0-53-1, Bracewell 17-2-77-1, Martin, 12-2-38-0 (nb-1), Franklin 9-1-23-1, Patel 13-1-59-0 New Zealand first innings M.Guptill c de Villiers b Philander 1 B.McCullum b Philander 7 K.Williamson lbw b Philander 13 D.Brownlie c Smith b Philander 0 D.Flynn c&b Steyn 8 B.J. Watling c de Villiers b Philander 0 J.Franklin c Smith b Morkel 1 D.Bracewell b Steyn 2 J.Patel c Amla b Morkel 5 T.Boult c de Villiers b Morkel 1 C.Martin not out 0 Extras (lb-6, nb-1) 7 Total (all out, 19.2 overs) 45 Fall: 1-7, 2-14, 3-14, 4-27, 5-27, 6-28, 7-31, 8-38, 9-45 Bowling: Steyn 7.2-2-18-2, Philander 6-3-7-5, Morkel 6-2-14-3 (nb-1) (Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.