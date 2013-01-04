CAPE TOWN, Jan 4 Scoreboard on the third day of
the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at Newlands
on Friday.
New Zealand first innings 45 (V. Philander 5-7)
South Africa first innings 347 for eight declared
(A.Petersen 106, H.Amla 66, J.Kallis 60, AB de Villiers 67)
New Zealand second innings
M. Guptill c Amla b Steyn 0
B. McCullum lbw b Peterson 51
K. Williamson c Petersen b Kallis 15
D. Brownlie c Peterson b Morkel 109
D. Flynn c de Villiers b Kallis 14
BJ Watling c Smith b Philander 42
J.Franklin b Steyn 22
D.Bracewell c Petersen b Philander 0
J.Patel b Steyn 8
T.Boult not out 2
C.Martin run out 0
Extras (b-1 lb-8 w-3) 12
Total (all out, 102.1 overs) 275
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-29 3-118 4-155 5-229 6-252 7-252
8-265 9-274 10-275
Bowling: Steyn 30-6-67-3, Philander 24-8-76-2 (1w), Morkel
21-6-50-1 (1w), Kallis 11.1-3-31-2 (1w), Peterson 16-6-42-1
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
Result: South Africa won by an innings and 27 runs
