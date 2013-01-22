KIMBERLEY Jan 22 Scoreboard from the second one-day international between South Africa and New Zealand on Tuesday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl

New Zealand innings M.Guptill c du Plessis b Kleinveldt 0 B.J.Watling lbw b Morkel 12 K.Williamson not out 145 G.Elliott c de Kock b Kleinveldt 48 B.McCullum b Morkel 17 C.Munro c Ingram b Tsotsobe 9 J.Franklin b Tsotsobe 0 J.Neesham run out 5 N.McCullum c Tsotsobe b Morkel 19 K.Mills not out 15 Extras (lb-4, w-5) 9 Total (for eight wickets, 50 overs) 279

Did not bat: Mitchell McClenaghan

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-32 3-159 4-188 5-201 6-202 7-211 8-245

Bowling: Kleinveldt 10-2-45-2 (w-1), Tsotsobe 10-2-38-2 (w-1), Morkel 10-1-71-3 (w-1), McLaren 8-0-57-0 (w-2), Peterson 9-0-45-0, Du Plessis 3-0-19-0

South Africa innings Q.de Kock b Mills 25 G.Smith run out 66 C.Ingram c Watling b N. McCullum 79 F.du Plessis run out 2 F.Behardien run out 31 D.Miller run out 14 R.McLaren c Guptill b Franklin 2 R.Kleinveldt run out 0 R.Peterson c N.McCullum b Mills 0 M.Morkel not out 19 L.Tsotsobe b Neesham 9 Extras (nb-1, w-4) 5 Total (all out, 49.1 overs) 252

Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-167 3-174 4-180 5-211 6-215 7-216 8-224 9-232 10-252

Bowling: Mills 9-2-28-2, McClenaghan 10-0-51-0 (w-2), N. McCullum 10-0-56-1 (w-1), Williamson 3-0-22-0, Franklin 10-0-52-1 (w-1), Neesham 3.1-0-20-1, Elliott 4-0-23-0 (nb-1)