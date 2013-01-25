Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, Jan 25 Scoreboard in the third one-day international between South Africa and New Zealand at Senwes Park on Friday. New Zealand innings M.Guptill c Ingram b Tsotsobe 5 BJ Watling c du Plessis b McLaren 20 K.Williamson c de Kock b Tsotsobe 6 G.Elliott c Steyn b Tsotsobe 54 B.McCullum c Steyn b McLaren 13 C.Munro c de Kock b Tsotsobe 57 J.Franklin not out 53 N.McCullum c de Kock b McLaren 2 J.Neesham lbw b McLaren 13 K.Mills run out (du Plessis) 7 M.McClenaghan not out 2 Extras (b-1 lb-10 w-17) 28 Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-27 3-46 4-68 5-129 6-196 7-199 8-216 9-234. Bowling: Steyn 10-1-56-0 (w6), Tsotsobe 10-2-45-4, Kleinveldt 10-1-44-0 (w4), Phangiso 8-0-43-0 (w1), McLaren 10-0-52-4 (w2), Behardien 2-0-9-0. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat. (Compiled by Michael Todt; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.