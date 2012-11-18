GALLE, Sri Lanka, Nov 18 Scoreboard at stumps on day two after New Zealand began their second innings against Sri Lanka during the first test at Galle International Stadium on Sunday. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat. New Zealand first innings (221 all out) Sri Lanka first innings Paranavitana b Southee 0 Karunaratne lbw b Southee 0 Randiv c Guptill b Southee 9 Sangakkara c McCullum b Boult 5 M.Jayawardene c van Wyk b Patel 91 Samaraweera lbw b Southee 17 Mathews c van Wyk b Franklin 79 P.Jayawardene c Bracewell b Patel 4 Kulasekara c & b Patel 8 Herath not out 11 Eranga c Bracewell b Boult 4 Extras (b-9, lb-8, nb-2) 19 Total (all out, 80.2 overs) 247 Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-9 3-18 4-20 5-50 6-206 7-215 8-229 9-242 10-247 Bowling: Boult 16.2-3-46-2 (nb-2), Southee 18-4-46-4, Bracewell 16-1-67-0, Franklin 7-2-16-1, Patel 23-7-55-3. New Zealand second innings Guptill not out 13 McCullum c Kulasekara b Herath 13 Williamson not out 9 Total: (1 wicket, 10 overs) 35 Fall of wickets: 1-18 Bowling: Kulasekara 4-0-17-0, Eranga 1-0-4-0, Herath 4-0-13-1, Randiv 1-0-1-0. (Complied by Mark Pangallo)