GALLE, Sri Lanka, Nov 18 Scoreboard at stumps on
day two after New Zealand began their second innings against Sri
Lanka during the first test at Galle International Stadium on
Sunday.
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
New Zealand first innings (221 all out)
Sri Lanka first innings
Paranavitana b Southee 0
Karunaratne lbw b Southee 0
Randiv c Guptill b Southee 9
Sangakkara c McCullum b Boult 5
M.Jayawardene c van Wyk b Patel 91
Samaraweera lbw b Southee 17
Mathews c van Wyk b Franklin 79
P.Jayawardene c Bracewell b Patel 4
Kulasekara c & b Patel 8
Herath not out 11
Eranga c Bracewell b Boult 4
Extras (b-9, lb-8, nb-2) 19
Total (all out, 80.2 overs) 247
Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-9 3-18 4-20 5-50 6-206 7-215 8-229
9-242 10-247
Bowling: Boult 16.2-3-46-2 (nb-2), Southee 18-4-46-4,
Bracewell 16-1-67-0, Franklin 7-2-16-1, Patel 23-7-55-3.
New Zealand second innings
Guptill not out 13
McCullum c Kulasekara b Herath 13
Williamson not out 9
Total: (1 wicket, 10 overs) 35
Fall of wickets: 1-18
Bowling: Kulasekara 4-0-17-0, Eranga 1-0-4-0, Herath
4-0-13-1, Randiv 1-0-1-0.
(Complied by Mark Pangallo)