New Zealand Cricket has appointed former left-handed opener Bruce Edgar as national selector, the NZC said on Tuesday.

Nominated by a panel that included Kiwi great Richard Hadlee, Edgar, 56, will join head coach Mike Hesson next month to select teams for all formats of the game.

"Bruce is highly respected within the cricket fraternity and he was a very successful player both on and off the field," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.

"He is considered, methodical and logical with exceptionally good attention to detail."

A veteran of 39 tests and 64 one-dayers, Edgar said he was looking forward to working with Hesson ahead of the 2015 World Cup.

"Players need to be given opportunities to bridge the gap between first class cricket and the international stage. I would like to see players given experience in the sub-continent and with local conditions in other countries," said Edgar. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Patrick Johnston)