Retirement is like dying for Arsenal manager Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has repeated his intention to stay in management next season, saying retirement would be like dying.
New Zealand Cricket has appointed former left-handed opener Bruce Edgar as national selector, the NZC said on Tuesday.
Nominated by a panel that included Kiwi great Richard Hadlee, Edgar, 56, will join head coach Mike Hesson next month to select teams for all formats of the game.
"Bruce is highly respected within the cricket fraternity and he was a very successful player both on and off the field," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.
"He is considered, methodical and logical with exceptionally good attention to detail."
A veteran of 39 tests and 64 one-dayers, Edgar said he was looking forward to working with Hesson ahead of the 2015 World Cup.
"Players need to be given opportunities to bridge the gap between first class cricket and the international stage. I would like to see players given experience in the sub-continent and with local conditions in other countries," said Edgar. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Patrick Johnston)
Swansea City missed the opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone when they were held 0-0 at home by Middlesbrough in a tetchy encounter on Sunday.
BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez scored a hat-trick in seven minutes late in the game to secure a 3-3 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday and continue his stellar scoring run under coach Andries Jonker.