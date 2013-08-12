Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Aug 12 New Zealand Cricket has appointed former left-handed opener Bruce Edgar as national selector, the NZC said on Tuesday.
Nominated by a panel that included Kiwi great Richard Hadlee, Edgar, 56, will join head coach Mike Hesson next month to select teams for all formats of the game.
"Bruce is highly respected within the cricket fraternity and he was a very successful player both on and off the field," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.
"He is considered, methodical and logical with exceptionally good attention to detail."
A veteran of 39 tests and 64 one-dayers, Edgar said he was looking forward to working with Hesson ahead of the 2015 World Cup.
"Players need to be given opportunities to bridge the gap between first class cricket and the international stage. I would like to see players given experience in the sub-continent and with local conditions in other countries," said Edgar. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Patrick Johnston)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.