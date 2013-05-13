LONDON May 13 New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee has been cleared to play in the first test against England at Lord's starting on Thursday after scans showed no damage to his front bowling foot.

Southee was pulled out of the team during the drawn four-day match against the England Lions at the weekend in Leicester and sent to London for scans.

"Tim's fine," coach Mike Hesson told reporters on Monday. "He's had some treatment to his toe and we're very comfortable he'll be right for the first test."

Matt Prior, whose century in the third test against New Zealand in Auckland this year ensured England drew the series 0-0, was named England's men's cricketer of the year on Monday. He is the first wicketkeeper to win the award.

(Writing by John Mehaffey)