WELLINGTON, April 5 New Zealand coach Mike Hesson named the following squads on Friday for the tour of England and the Champions Trophy tournament from May to June:
Test squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Peter Fulton, Mark Gillespie, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Bruce Martin, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson.
ODI & Champions Trophy Squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Trent Boult, Grant Elliott, Andrew Ellis, James Franklin, Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Daniel Vettori, Kane Williamson.
