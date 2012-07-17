July 18 New Zealand named the following 30-man
preliminary squad on Wednesday for the Twenty20 World Cup to be
held in Sri Lanka in September and October.
Squad: Ross Taylor (c), Michael Bates, Trent Boult, Doug
Bracewell, Neil Broom, Dean Brownlie, Colin de Grandhomme,
Andrew Ellis, Daniel Flynn, James Franklin, Martin Guptill,
Roneel Hira, Anaru Kitchen, Tom Latham, Brendon McCullum, Nathan
McCullum, Peter McGlashan, Andy McKay, Kyle Mills, Adam Milne,
Tarun Nethula, Rob Nicol, Jacob Oram, Tim Southee, Daniel
Vettori, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson, Luke
Woodcock, George Worker
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)