Dec 28 New Zealand have left Doug Bracewell out of their 15-man squad for a one-day international series in South Africa to manage the seamer's workload, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

The selectors had retained 11 members from the Twenty20 squad that lost the three-match series against South Africa 2-1, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

The Brendon McCullum-led side will play a three-match ODI series after the completion of the two tests against South Africa in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

"The decision to leave Doug Bracewell out of the ODI squad is in line with our policy to sensibly manage player workloads," Black Caps coach Mike Hesson said.

"He has a big role to play in the test series against South Africa and will benefit from the opportunity to freshen up ahead of the home series against England."

Squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, James Franklin, Martin Guptill, Roneel Hira, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Rob Nicol, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)