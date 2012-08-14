Manchester United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
New Zealand named the following squad on Wednesday for Twenty20 matches in India and the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka in September and October.
Squad:
Ross Taylor (c), Doug Bracewell, James Franklin, Martin Guptill, Roneel Hira, Rob Nicol, Brendon McCullum, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Adam Milne, Jacob Oram, Tim Southee, Daniel Vettori, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud has said he is unhappy with the lack of playing time he got last season, according to The Times, and with the Premier League club linked to a host of strikers across Europe the Frenchman may find himself even further down the pecking order.